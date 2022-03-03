KZN terminates services of surplus teachers at ComTech High School

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has terminated the services of at least 23 surplus teachers at the Umlazi Comprehensive Technical High School. The decision was taken after they refused to accept the decision to move them to new schools. On Tuesday parents shut down the school, demanding that the department intervene. Daily News reported that parents locked the school gates and camped outside, preventing people from getting into the school.

One of the parents, who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect her child, said they had decided to shut the school down because the surplus teachers continued to come to the school and were disrupting learning and teaching. Head of department at the KZN DBE, Nathi Ngcobo, said the surplus staff were issued letters late last month informing them that they had to report to their new schools as they were re-deployed. He said some did not bother to report for duty. Ngcobo said the affected surplus teachers from ComTech had refused to move, claiming that the process to declare them surplus was not procedural. They called for a rerun of the process which the district officials acceded to, and the process was started afresh. Ngcobo said the exercise still produced the same results.

"Again, the surplus educators were still not happy with the outcomes, and this time around the provincial head office took over and ran the process for the third time, with all the teacher unions present, the results came out the same yet again, but they were still unhappy with the outcomes," he said. Ngcobo said the teachers had now resorted to unacceptable behaviour of forcefully trying to strong-arm the department by insisting on coming to school without any duty loads. "Sometimes they sing loud at the school, disturbing those that are teaching or they just occupy the principal's office without any permission to do so. The department has now exhausted all avenues to persuade these educators to move. This has resulted in parents locking the gates from Monday, demanding that these educators leave the school," he said.