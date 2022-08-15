Last day to submit comments on controversial BELA Bill, DA claims is an attempt to capture schools

The Democratic Alliance has again made a call for the public to send as many submissions as they can to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Basic Education on the “problematic” clauses listed in the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill. The DA’s shadow MP for basic education,, Baxolile ‘Bax’ Nodada, described the bill as containing "Lesufi clauses" stating that the clause sought to remove power of the school governing bodies (SGB) to determine admissions and language policies - amongst others - while curtailing the local communities' ability to oppose the policy changes.

"It is crucial that the parliamentary portfolio committee on basic education receive as many submissions as possible highlighting the problematic clauses of the BELA Bill, in particular the ‘Lesufi-clauses," he said. Nodada said that the Bill would rob the SGB's powers at a school so that no one, besides the department, will have a say in schools. He further mentioned that the Department of Basic Education's (DBE) plan was to centralise control over public schools as a sign of being “loyal ANC cadres” like Gauteng ANC chairperson and education MEC Panyaza Lesufi without considering communities and parents who know what is best for their children.

He claimed that Lesufi “simply wants to capture public schools” to rule out the SGB, community members and parents' powers at school premises. The DA highlighted that the BELA Bill: 1. Fails to take into account the practical implications of making grade R compulsory.

2. Takes the decision of final admission away from school governing boards without allowing for a more nuanced appeal mechanism. 3. Removes power over a school’s language policy and places it in the hands of the Head of the Department of Basic Education. 4. The clauses regarding homeschooling fail to take into account the various concerns of the stakeholders.

5. The Bill is also missing an opportunity to effectively regulate online and blended learning to alleviate the pressure on physical schooling. According to Nodada, the BELA Bill will significantly change the educational landscape to the detriment of our youth for decades to come. "This draconian Bill has received widespread criticism, with signatures that oppose it in the DA’s Afrikaans and English petitions fast approaching 20 000," he said.

The DA called on the public to stop the”destructive and discriminatory” Bill in its tracks and to submit their concerns in writing to the secretary of the parliamentary portfolio committee Llewellyn Brown via email to [email protected] The deadline for submitting public comments on the discriminatory BELA Bill is August 15. [email protected]