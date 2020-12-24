Late online registration possible for Gauteng Grade 1 and 8 pupils

CAPE TOWN - Gauteng's Department of Education announced the availability of late registration admissions for Grade 1 and 8 pupils on December 22. This option is only available for parents who have not yet applied. Parents who were unable to apply during June and July have been advised to seize the chance to apply by visiting gdeadmission.gov.za Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi has advised parents to communicate with officials on 0800 000 789. For those applicants who need assistance in applying, walk-in centres will open on January 18, 2021. Parents also need to be aware that the systems will close on January 22 next year. The system does not allow parents to reapply if they previously applied between June and July this year.

Parents of children who have not yet been placed may choose from available schools listed on the system. Those who could not upload documents previously should do so now. Parents can apply to a maximum of five schools. Use the Home option at least once to apply to schools with feeder zones relevant to their home address. Remember to submit documents to all the schools you applied to within seven days.

So far, 211 643 applicants from grades 1 and 8 have been placed in Gauteng schools, which covers approximately 95% of the province's pupils. It is estimated that 10 632 pupils have still to be placed.

According to the department, officials are working tirelessly to place all pupils. Placement is prioritised according to the home address of the applicant that is closest to the school in the feeder zone, according to the number of places available.

Many schools are on the receiving end of a high number of applications, as they are in demand, so preference may be given to pupils with special needs or those who live closer to the school in question. Alternative spaces will be offered if schools have already reached their full capacity.

For online video instructions, parents can watch the instructional video found on the Gauteng Department of Education's website at

https://www.gdeadmissions.gov.za/