Learner stabs deputy principal at school in Alexandra, mayhem ensues

Gauteng – Learners of Realogile High School in Alexandra, Johannesburg, took to the streets yesterday after a deputy principal was stabbed by a learner on Wednesday. The unrest involved five other schools in the area. The learners of Realogile were worried about their safety at school.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza said they were worried about the disruption of schooling in Alexandra. This is in light of the preliminary exams for Grade 12 that were under way. "As the department, we are working tirelessly to ensure that learners are safe in all our schools. Indeed, it is concerning that some learners were reported to have even brandished firearms during the said unrest. "We urge all learners to refrain from acts of misconduct at our schools, and use the appropriate channels to raise important matters," said Lesufi.

It is alleged that the Grade 11 learner was called by the deputy principal to the office to address his bunking of classes. Then the learner stormed out of the office and returned with two pairs of scissors and started chasing the deputy as well as the school principal. The Gauteng Department of Education said it was concerned about the incident. "Reports allege that learners from Realogile High School ran amok in Alexandra on Thursday morning, marching to five other high schools in the area, removing learners from their classes and mobilising them to join their march.

"All this in solidarity of their deputy principal, who was allegedly stabbed by a learner with a pair of scissors on school premises. More so, learners were also demanding safety at their schools," said the department. The department said the SAPS arrived at the scene of the unrest and managed to restore order, resulting in learners dispersing to their respective homes.

"It is encouraging that matriculants, who were writing a preliminary examination at the time, were not affected by this unrest and successfully wrote their exams," said the department.