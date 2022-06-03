Lesufi visits family of three siblings who died after eating meat laced with rat poison

Johannesburg - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the Ngobeni family on Friday following the tragic death of their three children who ate meat laced with rat poison. Mpho, 6, who was in Grade 1, Lerato, 8, who was in Grade 2 – both at Kaalfontein Primary School – and their 1-year-old sibling, Shirley, will be buried next Saturday according to the family.

Story continues below Advertisement

The funeral of the three siblings, who died from eating meat laced with rat poison, will be held next week Saturday following their death on Tuesday. The siblings died after all three of them allegedly consumed rat poison that was sprinkled on meat by their grandmother, who had intended to use it to kill rats later that evening when the family was asleep. The grandmother tried to give them milk, but the children complained of stomach cramps and were rushed to a medical facility, where they were certified dead on arrival.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lesufi was accompanied by Johannesburg East District officials to offer condolences and necessary support to the family for their loss. More details regarding the funeral of the children will be revealed in due course. IOL