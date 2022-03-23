Let’s talk ADHD: Sadag to host live chat breaking down ADHD and the risks of treatment vs non treatment

Are you living with Attention deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) or do you have a child living with ADHD? Have you or a family member recently been recently diagnosed with ADHD? Do you have a lot of questions about ADHD medication and treatment? The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is hosting a live chat (webinar) on the Risks of Treating vs Not Treating ADHD with Medication on Friday.

The chat will look at what happens if ADHD is left untreated, the risks of treating it with medication and, not treating it with medication. Psychiatrist Professor Renata Schoeman delves deeper into ADHD and unpacks the common questions that many have about treating ADHD. Sadag will also discuss how untreated ADHD can affect adults and children.

Schoeman will explain all the risks that are involved and what can be done to support or help children and adults who have been diagnosed with ADHD. Also learn more about "drug holidays" and how they work. Join the Live Facebook chat on Friday, March 25 at 1pm.

