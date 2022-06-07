Limpopo Department of Education opens online application process for 2023 academic year

Limpopo parents have until July 29 to register their children for the 2023 academic year. The province's Department of Education opened the registration process last month, and parents have until next month to register children who will be going to school either for the first time or to a new school next year.

Story continues below Advertisement

"All our schools have been identified as designated areas for collection and submission of admission forms. Parents and legal guardians of qualifying learners are therefore encouraged to immediately collect registration forms from the school nearest to their home, where other siblings are attending or within a feeder zone," said spokesperson, Tidimalo Chuene. She said completed forms must be returned as soon as possible as admissions will be processed on a first come first served basis, assuming that all other criteria in the admissions guidelines are met.

Please bring the following documents to register a child : · Birth certificate or acceptable proof of birth date (do not take a baptismal certificate as proof) · Immunisation card

Story continues below Advertisement

· Transfer card, and/or · Last report card If you are not a South African citizen, you must also submit the following documents over and above the documents listed above:

Story continues below Advertisement

· Study/work permit · Temporary or permanent Residence Permit from the South African Department of Home Affairs (DHA). · Evidence that you have applied for permission to stay in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

School management teams have been directed to ensure that the process of collection and return of forms, is managed in line with the Department of Education’s standard operating procedures for the management of Covid-19 in schools. This means strict adherence to screening, sanitising and social distancing protocols throughout the process Any formal complaint from parents whose children have not been admitted can be lodged through the nearest circuit offices.