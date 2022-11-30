Limpopo deputy principal assaulted for allegedly having sexual relationship with a pupil

Johannesburg - Angry community members of Seleteng in Limpopo allegedly assaulted the deputy principal at Kgagatlou Secondary School yesterday after allegations emerged that the educator was having sexual relationship with one of his pupils. It is alleged that the 52-year-old male educator had a sexual relationship with a 19-year-old matric schoolgirl at the school. The community found out about the matter and attacked him.

Spokesperson of the Education Department in Limpopo, Mike Maringa, confirmed to IOL that the deputy principal was attacked by the fuming community members, following allegations that he was having a romantic relationship with one of the learners. Maringa said the allegations were serious and needed urgent attention. He said investigations were under way to establish the facts around the allegations. He also mentioned that the deputy principal has been put on precautionary leave until the investigations are done.

"If it's found to be true, then we will take him through the disciplinary hearing process," he added. Meanwhile, in Johannesburg, parents and guardians of Ormonde Primary School pupils staged a protest last Friday against a Grade 5 English teacher accused of sexually harassing female pupils at the school, some as young as 11-years-old. In the Eastern Cape, a school teacher has been suspended after he allegedly forced pupils to masturbate and collected their semen.

Also in the Eastern Cape, a 26-year-old teacher was in court for allegedly raping two pupils at his school and impregnating them.