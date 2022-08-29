Limpopo Education confident matric results will improve as new strategies implemented

The Limpopo Department of Education is confident the 2022 matric class will improve the overall pass rate of the province as they sit for their preliminary exams. The Limpopo province obtained less than a 70% matric pass rate in 2021, but the department said they were working on strategies to improve the results.

Provincial Education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya monitored the first day of the Grade 12 preliminary exams at Molautsi Secondary School in Moletjie in Polokwane on Monday. Lerule-Ramakhanya urged learners to approach the preparatory exams as if they were their final matric exams. “It is only through commitment and dedication that you can reach your dreams. I urge you to use this time wisely, study hard and treat the trial examination like a final. We are rallying behind you. The future is in your hands, every child is a national asset,” she said.

Limpopo has a total of 111 515 matric candidates inclusive of independent school learners currently enrolled to write their exams, with 1 316 centres to make sure that writing takes place. The MEC said preparatory exam results would give a clear picture of how the province would perform in the final exams and indicate if additional intervention was needed before matric pupils sat for final exams. The Free State Education Department also expressed confidence of an improved performance.

Last year, the province achieved an 85.7% matric pass rate. The province has 45 000 matric candidates with 6 000 part-time pupils who will sit for this year’s finals. “Our target still remains 90% pass rate and 40% bachelors and we are confident that if you look at last year, where we are coming from the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, we managed to obtain 85.7% pass rate,” provincial Education Department spokesperson Howard Ndaba said.