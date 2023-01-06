Limpopo Education Department ready for 2023 academic year

Despite the Limpopo Department of Education’s (LDoE’s) state of readiness to welcome back thousands of pupils to school from their festive holidays, the department is more concerned about pupil placements for grades 1 and 8. It described pupil placements as one of the key challenges it is facing in a few circuits in the province, especially in urban areas due to migration patterns.

The enrolment process in Limpopo ran from May to July last year. The department said the process gave them ample time to place pupils according to the outlined criteria. “The majority of the applicants received admission notices, but others were declined based on various individual reasons,” it said. However, the department said it would re-examine the appeals and further place qualifying pupils who were on the waiting list as per the criteria.

“The process will also accommodate parents whose places of residence changed due to work requirements. The department will not entertain or promote school of choice in the placement of learners,” it said. Furthermore, the LDoE identified the following centres to assist with placements of pupils: Capricorn South District – Pietersburg Circuit

Greenside Primary School Date: January 10 Time: 10am

Waterberg District – Ellisras Circuit Venue: Ellisras Circuit Date: January 9

Time: 10am Vhembe West District – Soutpansberg East Circuit Venue: Soutspansberg Circuit