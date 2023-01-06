Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, January 6, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Limpopo Education Department ready for 2023 academic year

Pupils in Mohlabaneng village, Limpopo, walking to school. Pupil placements is one of the key challenges the province is grappling with ahead of the start of the 2023 academic year. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Pupils in Mohlabaneng village, Limpopo, walking to school. Pupil placements is one of the key challenges the province is grappling with ahead of the start of the 2023 academic year. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Published 14m ago

Share

Despite the Limpopo Department of Education’s (LDoE’s) state of readiness to welcome back thousands of pupils to school from their festive holidays, the department is more concerned about pupil placements for grades 1 and 8.

It described pupil placements as one of the key challenges it is facing in a few circuits in the province, especially in urban areas due to migration patterns.

Story continues below Advertisement

The enrolment process in Limpopo ran from May to July last year. The department said the process gave them ample time to place pupils according to the outlined criteria.

“The majority of the applicants received admission notices, but others were declined based on various individual reasons,” it said.

However, the department said it would re-examine the appeals and further place qualifying pupils who were on the waiting list as per the criteria.

“The process will also accommodate parents whose places of residence changed due to work requirements. The department will not entertain or promote school of choice in the placement of learners,” it said.

Furthermore, the LDoE identified the following centres to assist with placements of pupils:

Capricorn South District – Pietersburg Circuit

Story continues below Advertisement

Greenside Primary School

Date: January 10

Time: 10am

Story continues below Advertisement

Waterberg District – Ellisras Circuit

Venue: Ellisras Circuit

Date: January 9

Time: 10am

Vhembe West District – Soutpansberg East Circuit

Venue: Soutspansberg Circuit

Date: January 9

Time: 10am

It further requested parents and guardians to bring all the supporting documents to the identified placement centres.

[email protected]

Current Affairs

Related Topics:

educationschoolDepartment of Basic EducationBasic Educationschools2023

Share

Recent stories by:

Kamogelo Moichela