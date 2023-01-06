Limpopo Education Department ready for 2023 academic year

Despite the Limpopo Department of Education’s (LDoE’s) state of readiness to welcome back thousands of pupils to school from their festive holidays, the department is more concerned about pupil placements for grades 1 and 8.
It described pupil placements as one of the key challenges it is facing in a few circuits in the province, especially in urban areas due to migration patterns.
The enrolment process in Limpopo ran from May to July last year. The department said the process gave them ample time to place pupils according to the outlined criteria.
“The majority of the applicants received admission notices, but others were declined based on various individual reasons,” it said.
However, the department said it would re-examine the appeals and further place qualifying pupils who were on the waiting list as per the criteria.
“The process will also accommodate parents whose places of residence changed due to work requirements. The department will not entertain or promote school of choice in the placement of learners,” it said.
Furthermore, the LDoE identified the following centres to assist with placements of pupils:
Capricorn South District – Pietersburg Circuit
Greenside Primary School
Date: January 10
Time: 10am
Waterberg District – Ellisras Circuit
Venue: Ellisras Circuit
Date: January 9
Time: 10am
Vhembe West District – Soutpansberg East Circuit
Venue: Soutspansberg Circuit
Date: January 9
Time: 10am
It further requested parents and guardians to bring all the supporting documents to the identified placement centres.
Current Affairs