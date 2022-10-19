Limpopo Education MEC urges learners to use the remaining days to prepare for final exams

The Limpopo MEC for Education Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya urged learners from Sekhukhune East and South Education Districts to use the remaining days to prepare thoroughly for the final matric exams. “We have done everything in our power to assist you, catch-up programmes, enrichment classes and bring subject experts to make sure that you are prepared. The ball is now in your court, make us proud,” Lerule-Ramakhanya said.

This follows after the department hosted the “last push” event today to motivate the lowest performing districts to raise the bar and assist the province to improve the result. The two districts Sekhukhune East and South Education did not perform well in the 2021 matric final exams. The 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams are set to begin on October 31 and run until December 7.

Lerule-Ramakhanya addressed more than 1 600 Grade 12 pupils from high schools in Sekhukhune at Sehlaku Technical School outside Burgersfort. She stated that the performance of Sekhukhune would determine the overall performance of the province. The province has 111 515 full-time pupils enrolled for matric this year. The department added that it had various intervention programmes since the beginning of the year to assist learners from the two education districts.

According to the department, the two districts had enrichment camps while some were taken to camps outside their district for additional catch-up classes. Lerule-Ramakhanya further pleaded with learners to dedicate the remaining days to catch-up and group studies. The department highlighted that the MEC would conclude the motivation drive in Mogalakwena on Friday where pupils are expected to pledge ahead of the exams.