Limpopo learner dies in bus crash during school trip

Johannesburg - A Grade 5 learner at Northampton Primary School in the Mopani District, Limpopo, has died in a bus crash while on an organised school activity trip. It is alleged that the driver of one of the buses that they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road, crashed into blue gum trees and resulted in the bus overturning.

The Limpopo Department of Education (LDoE) said learners were coming from a sports trip at Graigheid Primary School in Mopani West District on Saturday when the accident happened. The accident was reported on the road between Kgapane and Tzaneen. “Sixty-four passengers, including teachers and SGB members, were rushed to various hospitals and later discharged. Four learners, two SGB members and a teacher are still receiving medical attention at Letaba Hospital outside Nkowankowa,” the department said. The provincial Education MEC, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, expressed sadness about the death of the learner and extended her condolences to the family, friends and the school. She wished a speedy recovery to the people who were still in hospital.

“We are saddened by the untimely death of our learner from Northampton Primary. We know it is a difficult moment for the family to lose such a young life. The learners who were in the bus must be devastated by the experience, also. “We have dispatched social workers to the school for a debriefing, and we hope that the intervention will assist,” Lerule-Ramakhanya said. The district officials visited the family of the deceased at Mamatlepa village to give their condolences.