Johannesburg – The Limpopo Department of Education (LDoE) has welcomed the Shova-Kalula Bicycles programme by the National Department of Transport to assist learners walking a 3km distance to schools as part of the "Back-to-School" campaign. The LDoE said 798 Shova-Kalula bicycles were distributed to learners in Vhembe District of which learners from Shirelele Secondary School received 107 bicycles and Hlalukweni Secondary School got 150.

The LDoE in collaboration with the Department of Transport provides learners across the province with bicycles annually to access their learning facility with ease. Bicycles would serve as a substitute for school transport. The Deputy Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, delivered a keynote address on Monday at Worship Tabernacle Christian Church in Malamulele on the Back-to-School Campaign, delivery of Shova Kalula Bicycles and Learner Guidance on Road Safety and Transport Careers. During her address, Chikunga said the Shova Kalula Programme complimented the learner transport programme by focusing on learners who walk less than 5 km and walk more than 3 km to schools.

The MEC said preference of beneficiaries would be given according to the following approved criteria in which learners must: - Walk more than three (3) kilometres as a single trip to the school - Be between grade 3 and grade 12

- Be able to understand basic road safety education - Have the capability to ride a bicycle She said the objective of the programme was to promote cycling and provide for a low-cost mobility solution, which shall enhance rural accessibility and urban mobility to enable the poor communities to participate in socio- economic opportunities, including schooling.

With concerns raised on safety of children on the road, Chikunga said road safety education, awareness and training would be provided to the beneficiaries to ensure that they understand the road safety issues when riding bicycles. She added that both the departments would conduct and monitor the training for the safety of learners. She further urged learners to refrain from bullying, fights, crimes and drugs and ensure that their school remained safe all the time.