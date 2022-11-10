Limpopo MEC denies claims learners write exams under trees

The Limpopo Department of Education has denied allegations that learners in the province are writing exams under trees. MEC of Transport and Community Safety Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya said political parties must not abuse their oversight responsibility by disturbing learners when exams are in session.

“I am calling on people who are peddling lies about learners writing under trees to desist from spreading malicious reports that are aimed at derailing us from improving on our matric result,” she said. Lerule-Ramakhanya said she was aware of the malicious and unfounded reports of matric learners writing examinations under the trees. This comes after shocking reports that learners were writing their exams under trees.

The MEC commended the Matric Class of 2022 for adhering to their pledges made ahead of the start of the final exams. She was reflecting on the 10 days of the matric exams. "The first 10 days of writing in the province went well and I am happy that the learners are living up to the pledges made three weeks ago, let us continue to rally behind them and afford them the necessary support," she said. Limpopo has over 140 000 learners writing exams this year, the number is inclusive of part-time learners.

The department said the province has encountered a few challenges ranging from unregistered learners demanding to write exams and access to schools due to flash floods. “The department has noted reports of few learners who were not able to write because they have either not registered and the matter is receiving attention. “There was also a case of learners who were stranded in Sekhukhune due to flash floods but efforts were made with the assistance of the SAPS to ensure that learners were at their exams centres on time,” it said.

The provincial department stated that it is working on the infrastructure challenges in some areas and plans to address the backlog are in place. The MEC also called on communities to stay away from exam centres and not disrupt learners. “I am still making a plea to pub owners to close early and reduce noise,” she said.