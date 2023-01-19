LIVE FEED: Minister Angie Motshekga announces results for Matric Class of 2022

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announces the results for matric learners on Thursday in Fairland, Johannesburg. There were more than 920 000 learners who wrote their exams last year.

Motshekga is expected to announce the national figure of learners who passed matric and those who obtained the university entry requirements. WATCH LIVE FEED HERE She is also expected to give a breakdown on the performance of provinces with the Free State having been doing well in the last few years.

On Thursday morning, Motshekga hosted the top 30 achievers across the country. They obtained distinctions in a number of subjects. Opposition parties have been calling for the government to fix the education system so that they can improve the results and get more into various sectors of the economy.

The Department of Basic Education has since 2020 been battling the Covid-19, but after the restrictions were lifted by President Cyril Ramaphosa political parties said that they hoped for improved performances. Education is one of the top expenditure items in the Budget followed by health. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will in February announce his Budget for the 2023/24 financial year, where education is expected to get more allocation.

