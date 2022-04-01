LIVE: SocDev Minister officially hands over ECD function shift to Dept of Basic Education

Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, is expected to officially hand over the Early Childhood Development (ECD) function to the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, in Gauteng’s Freedom Park on Friday, April 1.

This handover comes as a response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement during the 2019 State of the Nation Address (Sona), that the responsibility for ECD centres would migrate from the Department of Social Development to Basic Education.