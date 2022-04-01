Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, April 1, 2022

LIVE: SocDev Minister officially hands over ECD function shift to Dept of Basic Education

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga Picture: Masi Losi

Published 1h ago

Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, is expected to officially hand over the Early Childhood Development (ECD) function to the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, in Gauteng’s Freedom Park on Friday, April 1.

This handover comes as a response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement during the 2019 State of the Nation Address (Sona), that the responsibility for ECD centres would migrate from the Department of Social Development to Basic Education.

As a result, both departments have been working tirelessly through relevant governance work streams in areas of human resources, finance and budgets, legislation and contracts, immovable and movable assets, communication and stakeholder engagement, monitoring and evaluation, data and information as well as the implementation of the ECD programme.

Informed by the recommendation from the Office of the Chief State Law Advisors (OCSLA), Chapter 5 of the Children’s Act 38 of 2005, as it relates to ECD facilities, and Chapter 6 have been identified for transfer from the Department of Social Development to Basic Education.

This migration will enable children to receive quality education and best support during the early stages of their lives.

