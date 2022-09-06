LOOK: Gauteng Education Department launches another school of specialisation named after soccer boss Molefi Oliphant

Video: Kamogelo Moichela Johannesburg – Former soccer boss Molefi Oliphant together with the Gauteng Education Head of Department, Edward Mosebe, and portfolio committee on education chairperson Matome Chiloane launched a Mathematics, Science and ICT School of Specialisation (SOS) focused on Renewable Energy and Climate Change named after him in Bophelong, Vanderbijlpark on Tuesday.

GDE officially launched yet another school of specialisation that seeks to assist, improve and empower the skills of the learners. The school was named after Oliphant, who was a top soccer administrator for many years.

Oliphant was born and raised in Bophelong where the school is located. Oliphant played a significant role in South African soccer, community development and is now a prolific figure in the Gauteng basic education sector. "I grew up in this township, I played football like all of you, I am part of this township and will remain a part of it“, said Oliphant. People in attendance were given a display of a smart home which had a biometric fingerprint system coded by learners at the school and augmented reality headsets.

The smart home also contained virtual reality textbooks that can be stored on a single 3D printed object that learners scan with their smartphones and then proceed to see 3D animations of certain subject matter. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela Learners further exhibited a robotic car that they coded to be remote-controlled via a mobile app, which they coded on their own.

Additionally, the learners created their own calculator, which is available on every learner’s tablet, and has the capability of showing the multiples of all numbers and quiz learners about these multiples. Man of the moment, Oliphant, expressed how honoured and delighted he was that the GDE had decided to name the school after him. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela

He urged learners, teachers and community members who attended the launch to protect the school and look after it. He quoted from the well-known magician Wiggy William: “I have noticed that musicians can also become poets. You know sometimes obstacles can really let you down, life can really make you feel that nobody cares about you. I know it is hard, it is cold, it is unfair that if you keep one thing in your mind and that is whatever you do, you can make it.” Addressing the launch, Chiloane said the day was important for the Bophelong community because the school was for them and they deserved it.

Picture: Kamogelo Moichela He applauded the principal for holding down the school since their unannounced visit two years back, “and the learners as well because leadership is a partnership, it’s a social contract between the leader and led and as demonstrated by the state of the school, a social contract is in place.” In a statement the GDE announced that it was proud to have 20 such schools across the province in which learners were immersed in fields such as engineering, commerce and entrepreneurship; maths, science and ICT; sports; and performing and creative arts.

Picture: Kamogelo Moichela “Dr Molefi Oliphant Maths, Science and ICT School of Specialisation is a true example of a school of the future, and it encapsulates our vision to ensure that learners have access to a specialised, modern, relevant, dynamic and responsive curriculum that is an alternative to the traditional academic curriculum, and prioritises critical skill areas,” said the GDE. [email protected]