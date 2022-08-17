LOOK: School kitchen and storeroom burnt down in North West in suspected arson case

Johannesburg - A North West school was left without a kitchen, storeroom and tuck shop after a fire ravaged the school facilities on Tuesday night. The community of Boikhutso township near Lichtenburg woke up to the disappointing news that the Gaetsho Secondary School facilities burnt down.

On Tuesday night at around 8pm, the school principal apparently received a call from a community member that the school was on fire. The community of Boikhutso Township near Lichtenburg woke up to the disappointing news that the Gaetsho Secondary School facilities burnt down. Picture: Supplied The fire department and the police were immediately called to the scene. The raging fire took about five hours until finally extinguished. Four gas stoves, six big pots, a fridge and some groceries were damaged by the fire.

The School Governing Body is expected to meet this week to discuss the way forward. The school in the meantime has borrowed alternative stoves from local business people. The cause of fire is still unknown and a case of arson has been opened with the local police. The community of Boikhutso Township near Lichtenburg woke up to the disappointing news that the Gaetsho Secondary School facilities burnt down. Picture: Supplied The North West MEC for Education, Mmaphefo Matsemela called for those behind the fire to be arrested.

"As a department, we are extremely disappointed by this horrible incident of a burnt building. This is aimed at derailing our efforts of providing conducive learning environment to the learners in schools. "I am calling that those behind this barbaric incident to face the full might of the law. We are happy that teaching and learning is continuing without any disturbance,“ said Matsemela. MEC Matsemela indicated that fortunately the school has a new kitchen which was completed late last year and the school was not using it yet. She said the school will now use it.