Look: Schoolboy gets roaring applause as he proposes to his teacher in viral video

Johannesburg - We all remember the last day of high school being full of emotions, hugs and promises to stay in touch, but for one schoolboy, that was not enough. This matric leaver wanted a lifelong commitment...from his teacher.

In a video that recently surfaced and has since gone viral on social media site, TikTok, a young boy is seen going down on one knee in front of his clearly stunned teacher with a ring in his hand. The short 14-second clip was shared on TikTok by @stjrbu. In what seems like a marriage proposal, the young boy and his woman teacher are cheered on by other students in their white and black uniforms outside the tennis courts.

The teacher, who burst out laughing and asking students and teachers around her what she should do, tries to turn around but the young boy is adamant and walks around to face her, again falling to his knee. Eventually, after roaring encouragement from those around her, the teacher, dressed smartly in a long green skirt and black top, throws both her hands in the air in excitement. This gesture results in the boy getting off the ground and jumping towards his friends who all run around to hug him and continue to jump around jubilantly.

The video does not show whether the teacher accepted the ring, but turns towards a number of excited pupils screaming and cheering along in excitement. It is not clear where this took place in or whether or not the proposal was a joke, but another teacher can be seen in the video laughing along and cheering. [email protected]

