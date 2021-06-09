Looking for a career in brand management? Here are some pointers to consider
“Effective brand management enables the price of products to go up and builds loyal customers through positive brand associations and images or a strong awareness of the brand.” – Investopedia
Some simple things about what makes a brands tick and grow are:
- Brands can be anything from products to services, countries and even people.
- Creating positive associations with a brand is a part of the brand manager’s role.
- One quick way to create awareness for a brand may be to get a celebrity or an influencer to talk about the product/event.
- The reputation enjoyed by your brand is important and needs to be nurtured.
- Events may also help build brands, and sponsor events too.
The key points you need to consider if you want a career in brand management are:
- A creative yet result-oriented mind is a prerequisite. Making an agency understand your objective is part of your job.
- Familiarity with digital media is important, given that many customers increasingly use digital media. Ideally, a brand should use a mix of both traditional and digital.
- Building a brand is a long-term process. Your purpose as a brand manager is to have positive associations with customers and bring in a loyalty bonus for organisations that own them.
Lastly, opportunities for an enthusiastic brand manager lie in multiple industries, including products and services of all types.
