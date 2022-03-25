Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Dlamini-Zuma to host Imbizo on inclusion of women, youth and persons with disabilities in Eastern Seaboard development

A two-day Imbizo focussing on how to include women, youth and persons with disabilities in upcoming investment opportunities is due to take place in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape next week. The Imbizo will be led by Minister in the Presidency, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane (Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities), and the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

The key objective of the Imbizo is to explore the inclusion of women, youth and persons with disabilities in the Development of the Eastern Seaboard which straddles the two provinces KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. The envisaged involvement and participation will be in various sectors like oceans economy, agriculture, infrastructure, IT and tourism," the Ministers said in a joint statement. The Imbizo will also facilitate access to information to enable targeted beneficiaries to take advantage of opportunities availed by these developments. The Imbizo takes place in KZN on March 29 at the Great Kokstad Youth Centre in Kokstad. It then moves to the EC on March 30 at Dan’s Country Lodge, OR Tambo District Municipality. The Imbizo will kick off at 9am on both days.

The Eastern Seaboard Development is a broad and multifaceted vision, to develop a new smart city and to bring in new developments across KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. It was launched by President Ramaphosa in November last year as a District Development Model flagship project to connect developmental opportunities across the four district municipalities of KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape. This means effectively transcending multiple district spaces in favour of multiple polycentric nodes of development.

All women, youth or persons with disabilities owned businesses operating in the below sectors who wish to participate in this Imbizo should to make contact with the department on: [email protected] or [email protected]: *Tourism, with an emphasis on oceans, adventure, nature and cultural tourism. *The Oceans and marine economy, maritime (with a craft harbour), aquaculture as well as energy and resources.

*Agriculture, with a strong leaning towards indigenous knowledge and the hemp heritage as well as the full value of agriculture. *Infrastructure which is inclusive of basic and human settlement related as well as integrated transport infrastructure and ICT. IOL