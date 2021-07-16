Mandela Day: Donate a book, encourage prisoners to read

Despite monumental challenges, during his term of presidency he managed to bring about some of the most meaningful changes to the country. Mandela was also a great believer in hope, and held dear the notion that obstacles can be overcome. On July 18, we will be celebrating Mandela Day. To celebrate Madiba’s legacy, the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) is encouraging book donations for incarcerated and detained persons in correctional facilities across the country.

Here is what to do: • Take a book(s)/magazine(s)/textbook(s)/novel(s) that inspired you, • Take a picture with your book(s), hashtag #MandelaDay2021 and #JICSBooksForDignity and share it on any social media platform.

• Drop off or post your books to the various Regional JICS Offices (details below). • JICS will ensure your books are delivered to various correctional facilities in need across the country. • Encourage your family, friends and community to donate books as well.

This is the first step in an ongoing nationwide JICS Book Drive. JICS’s doors are always open to book donations. Together we can ensure conditions of detention and incarceration are in line with human dignity. Together we can make a difference. Together we can inspire and encourage change. Together we can create the type of society that Tata Madiba envisaged. To close, keep in mind the words of Mandela: