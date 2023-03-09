Mangosuthu University of Technology saddened by death of former student

Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) confirmed with sadness that a man shot six times outside the campus was one of their own. According to the institution, 32-year-old Xolani Ngema was shot dead outside the university gates on Tuesday by unknown gunmen who later fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle.

It is alleged that Ngema was assisting a group of students with registration enquires at the university entrance when the incident occurred. “Although the shooting took place outside the university premises, the university is co-operating with the South African Police Service investigators for any assistance that may be required from the university,“ it said. MUT also informed students that the student counselling unit was available for trauma debriefing and any support for those who witnessed the shooting and may be affected by the shooting.

“The university wants to reiterate that MUT remains safe for staff and students. Security remains tight and on high alert to ensure the safety of staff, students and the university community,” it said. Furthermore, the university said it was concerned about the escalating murder and serious crime rates in South Africa and appealed to those who might have any information on the shooting to contact the SAPS. It also encouraged students and staff members to prioritise safety and to remain vigilant even outside university premises.

The SAPS was probing the circumstances around the killing of Ngema. In 2022, Xolile Mbatha, who was a student at MUT, died after being stabbed by a male student at her residence in Durban.