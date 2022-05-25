Maritime Exposure Programme gives learners insight into Port of Mossel Bay operations

High school learners from Hillcrest Secondary and Indwe High spent almost a month learning about the Port of Mossel Bay via its exposure programme, allowing them to gain a glimpse into the operations of the national port system and the wide range of career opportunities offered. The port hosted 20 boy learners under the recently launched Boys in Maritime Exposure Programme, while 20 girl learners were hosted under the Girls in Maritime Exposure Programme days later.

Story continues below Advertisement

Port of Mossel Bay port manager Dr Dineo Mazibuko said the Port of Mossel Bay is committed to exposing the youth to the world of port operations and the maritime industry. “The port’s Maritime Exposure Programme also focuses on exposing the learners to some of South Africa’s biggest role-players in the oceans economy, e.g. the fishing, ship repair, oil and gas industry role-players. The programme does not only support TNPA’s commitment to supporting communities in the areas in which it operates, but it is also implemented in line with the National Ports Act 12 of 2005 mandate to collaborate with educational institutions in order to promote technical education on port services and facilities,” Mazibuko said.

Boys with pilot Morena and the port manager. Picture: Supplied She explained that this programme complements the TNPA Port of Mossel Bay Maritime Career Roadshows, which have been created as a platform for TNPA to positively contribute to the development of the youth and build role models in South Africa’s rural and previously disadvantaged schools and communities while simultaneously attracting them towards not only the maritime industry but the oceans economy value chain. “TNPA requires specialist, highly skilled, innovative and dynamic professionals to position TNPA as a world-class port system. Exposing learners to careers available in the port system inspires them to acquire the correct qualifications required to enter into not just the maritime industry, but also the Transnet careers pipeline with the full understanding of Transnet’s value chain and South Africa’s logistics supply chain,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement