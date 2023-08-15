Massive improvement in attendance at Western Cape schools following end of taxi strike

The Department of Education in the Western Cape has reported a massive improvement in learner attendance following the end of the eight-day taxi strike that claimed the lives of five people. MEC David Maynier said the strike wiped out a full week of teaching and learning, with 852,000 learners and 17,700 staff members absent at the peak of the strike last week.

On Tuesday, Maynier said 1,074,649 learners, or 89% of all learners, returned to school. He added that 52,271 staff members, or 93% of school staff members, were back at school this week. "While we are pleased at the increase in learner attendance, they are still a little short of normal levels, which should be closer to 92%. Now that the minibus taxi strike is over, we appeal to parents to please work with us and ensure that children go back to school. We need our learners back in class so that we can work on getting them back on track," he said. Maynier further rubbished claims about a resumption of the taxi strike.