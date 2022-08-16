Master’s degree in Engineering Management draws students from across the world to Stellenbosch

The new structured Master’s degree in Engineering Management (MEM) of the Faculty of Engineering at Stellenbosch University (SU) has, in its first year, drawn students from across the world. Students from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Lesotho, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Canada and the United States of America (USA) are following the hybrid online programme that is described as future-focused, innovative and industry-relevant.

“Specifically designed to equip early to mid-career engineers and scientists with the skills they require to manage engineering, technology, innovation, strategy, projects, people and places, the programme has hit a note with professionals who are ready to shape their teams’ and their companies’ futures by learning the necessary skills to excel in an ever-changing work environment,” said Professor Calie Pistorius, Extraordinary Professor and Academic Coordinator of the MEM programme. Following extensive research and through feedback from current students, the institution said it became clear that there was a need for a hybrid online postgraduate engineering management programme for working professionals, where students can study from wherever they are in the world without having to travel to Stellenbosch University for lectures and assignments, but also to have ample contact with fellow students and lecturers. The MEM programme offers frequent opportunities to connect and network with other students and their lecturers through group assignments, regular live webinars and MEM functions.

This NQF level 9 qualification is open to anyone with a South African university undergraduate degree in engineering or an honours degree in any natural sciences field (including mathematics, statistics, physics, chemistry, biotechnology, agriculture, the built environment or health-related fields) on NQF level 8 or equivalent international qualification. Students further need at least a year’s relevant work experience to benefit the most from this degree. The programme consists of eight modules and a research assignment (mini-thesis).

