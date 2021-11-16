Matric Exams: Accounting Paper 1 past papers

Need some help acing the NSC Accounting Paper 1 exam? We've got you covered with these past matric papers from 2018, 2019 and 2020 as provided by the Department of Basic Education!

These past papers, which are made up of both questions and answers, have been compiled to give matrics a good idea of what the scope of the final examination will be, but are intended as a supplementary guide and not meant to replace the guidelines provided by educators.