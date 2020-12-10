Matric Exams: Agricultural Management Practices paper 2018 and 2019

We've got you covered with these past matric papers from 2018 and 2019 provided by the Department of Basic Education.

The past papers, which are made up of both questions and answers, have been compiled to give matrics a good idea of what the scope of the final exam will be, but are intended as a supplementary guide and not meant to replace the guidelines provided by educators.

Please note that there may have been changes in subject curricula this year compared to last year.

All learners using this past paper are advised to refer any queries to their relevant subject teacher.

To make studying easier, we have broken down the guides per subject.