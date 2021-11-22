Matric Exams: History Paper 2

Need help to ace the NSC History Paper 2 exam? We've got you covered with these past matric papers from 2018, 2019 and 2020 provided by the Department of Basic Education.

The past papers, which are made up of questions and answers, have been compiled to give matrics a good idea of what the scope of the final examination will be. They are intended as a supplementary guide and not meant to replace the guidelines provided by educators.