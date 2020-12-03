Matric Exams: Mechanical Technology (Automotive) past paper

Need some help aceing the matric mechanical technology (automotive) exam? We've got you covered with exam papers from 2018 and last year.

These guides, which are made up of both questions and answers, should give matric pupils a good idea of what the scope of the final examination will be, but are intended as a supplementary guide and not meant to replace the guidelines provided by teachers.

Please note that there may have some changes in subject curriculums from last year to this. All pupils using this past paper are advised to refer any queries to their relevant subject teacher.

To make studying easier, we have broken down the guides per subject.

Below are the mechanical technology (automotive) questions followed by the answers.