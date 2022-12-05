Matric exams not over just yet as rewriting gets under way

Johannesburg - As the writing of the 2022 matric exams is fast approaching its conclusion, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) Umalusi has granted permission for pupils to rewrite some papers due to disruptions that took place. The exams period will come to an end on December 8 because of the rewrite opportunities arising from disruptions in some parts of the country.

The period started on October 31 and was initially expected to end on December 7. The DBE said it received reports during the writing of exams that requested that some candidates should be granted permission to rewrite exams in selected subjects and various reasons were provided. It assessed and approved the requests as some of the disruptions were not of the pupil’s doing. The subjects given greenlight are:

Mathematics Paper 2: Mpumalanga Department of Education. Mathematical Literacy Paper 1: Eastern Cape Department of Education. Mathematical Literacy P2: Mpumalanga Department of Education, Eastern Cape Department of Education and North West Department of Education. Economics P1: Gauteng Department of Education. English First Additional Language Paper 1: Limpopo Department of Education and Western Cape Department of Education. The DBE stated the following as some of the reasons that led to the pupils missing or not completing the exams: a) Candidates who experienced technical glitches during the writing of Computer Applications Technology Paper 1 and Information Technology Paper 1 or who due to load shedding could not complete the exam. b) Some 53 Economics P1 candidates from Phand’umfundo Secondary Gauteng who missed the exam due to the principal’s actions. c) Some 1–127 candidates from seven schools in Witbank, Mpumalanga, who missed exams due to community protest actions. d) Two pregnant pupils from the Western Cape and Limpopo who were not allowed to write English Paper 1. e) Three pupils from North West who missed Mathematics Literacy Paper 2 due to floods. f) Four Learners from Eastern Cape who missed Maths Literacy P1 and P2 due to the Principal’s actions. The department further said the matter regarding Maths Paper 2 has been resolved. "Question 5.1 (with 7 marks) in the Mathematics P2 was found to be faulty. The question will be excluded from the marking process. The question paper will be marked out of 143 and the mark will be up-scaled to 150," it added. The DBE also highlighted that marking sessions will run from December 10 to 22.

The exams dates are: December 7 - 09:00 - (a) Computer Applications Technology Paper 1 (b) Information Technology Paper 1 December 7 - 14:00 - (a) Mathematical Literacy Paper 1 (Eastern Cape only – 4 learners) December 8 - 09:00 - (a) Mathematics Paper 2 (Mpumalanga only – learners from the seven schools in Witbank) (b) Mathematical Literacy P2 (Mpumalanga – learners from the seven schools in Witbank, North West – 3 learners affected by the floods and 4 learners from Eastern Cape)) (c) English First Additional Language Paper 1 (1 learner from Limpopo and 1 learner from Western Cape) December 8 - 12:00 - Economics Paper 1 (Gauteng only – 53 learners from Phand’umfundo Secondary) [email protected] IOL