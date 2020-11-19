Matric Exams: Physical Sciences Paper 2 past paper 2018

Need some help acing the Matric Exams Physical Sciences exam? We've got you covered with this past exam paper from 2018 and 2019.

This guide, which is made up of questions and answers, should give matriculants a good idea of what the scope of the final examination will be, but is intended as a supplementary guide and not meant to replace the guidelines provided by educators.

Please note that there may have some changes in subject curricula from last year to this. All learners using this past paper are advised to refer any queries to their relevant subject teacher.

To make studying easier, we have broken down the guide per subject.

Below are the Physical Sciences Paper 2 past paper