Matric: Geography Paper 1 practice past papers

Need some help acing the National Senior Certificate Setswana Home Language Paper 3 exam? We've got you covered with the exam papers from 2018 and last year, provided by the Department of Basic Education!

These past matric papers, which are made up of questions and answers, are meant to give Grade 12 pupils a good idea of what the scope of the final examination will be, but are intended as a supplementary guide and not as a replacement of the guidelines provided by educators.

Please note that there may be some changes in subject curricula this year. All learners using this past paper are advised to refer any queries to their relevant subject teacher.

To make studying easier, we have broken down the guides per subject.

Below are the Geography Paper 1 practice past papers, followed by the answers.