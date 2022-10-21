Matric pupil arrested after physics teacher stabbed to death

Johannesburg – Police are investigating a case of murder after a Grade 12 learner fatally stabbed his teacher in the Free State on Thursday night. Thirty-five-year-old physical science teacher Matefo Mphosela was stabbed at her house at about 9pm on Thursday.

The 21-year-old pupil, who cannot be named until he appears in court, is in police custody. The motive for the killing is not yet known. Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe said the department was devastated by the incident.

“The learner, who is currently in police custody, allegedly attacked and stabbed the teacher at her house around 9 yesterday (Thursday) evening,” he said. The crime, which has left educators and learners in shock, comes days before the start of the 2022 matric examinations. The visibly distraught principal of the school, Nameng Sehloho, described Mphosela as hard-working and committed teacher.

Mphosela hailed from Botshabelo. “In 2019 she gave us 85%, 2020, 82% and last year 84.2% in physical science,” said Sehloho, referring to the school’s matric results for the subject. “We have lost a consummate educator, a fountain of knowledge and a paragon of a noble teaching profession,” Sehloho said.

Makgoe commended police for the swift arrest of the suspect. The MEC is expected to visit the teacher’s family at the weekend. The provincial Department of Education is providing counselling to all affected educators and learners.