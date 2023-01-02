Matric results 2022: Nerves and excitement as countdown begins

The countdown to the release of matric results is under way with pupils expected to receive their results on January 19 and their original statements from January 20. According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), its officials have already begun processing the results for the Class of 2022.

Almost 900 000 matric pupils countrywide sat for their 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams. The exam period started on October 31 and concluded on December 8. The marking of transcripts, on the other hand, took place between December 8 and 20.

The department’s spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, told IOL that the preparations were still on track for the official release of results by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on January 19. The release of the results is often a tricky and sensitive time for some pupils as they could face pressure from their families or feel depressed during this time, but Mhlanga said: “There is nothing one can do other than to wait patiently for the day of results.” He also advised pupils to “keep busy by reading, exercising and staying safe”.

He encouraged learners who are prone to battling with stress and anxiety to talk to anyone about their state of mind or contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group for free professional advice on handling stress and anxiety. The DBE urged learners to collect their results from the centres at which they sat for their NSC exams. For remarking and rechecking, and registration for the June and November 2023 exams, the department gave the following dates for learners to follow:

