Matric Results: Brescia House School matrics achieve 100% pass rate

Durban - Matriculants at Brescia House School proved to have resilience in times of challenge, celebrating a 100% matric pass rate, with several pupils attaining distinctions. Danielle Merchak scored seven distinctions and was also a member of the school’s serviam committee, whose function it is to initiate and run community service projects. Merchak was elected head of the committee in the first term, and is said to be meticulous in her preparation and has worked with determination to attain her goals. Her academic performance culminated in full colours in grade 11 and 12, and she was named the Dux Scholar in 2020. She received subject awards for English and life sciences and was the recipient of the bilingual trophy.

Jessica Fearnhead, Carla Ferreira, Madison Hackney, Stephanie Merchak and Francesca Michael all achieved six distinctions each.

Fearnhead not only achieved full academic colours in 2019 and 2020, but was also an accomplished hockey player and was awarded half colours for the sport. She also gained full colours in public speaking in 2019 and 2020.

Ferreira served as the head of the sports committee and showed great initiative in helping the committee to use the online experience to motivate and inspire students to keep up a fitness and exercise routine during the challenges of 2020. She achieved excellent results throughout her high school years, culminating in full academic colours in 2019 and 2020, full colours for netball and full colours for oratory skills.

Hackney is an accomplished public speaker and was awarded full colours in oratory skills. She was also the head of the eco committee, which focuses on environmental issues and encourages an interest and awareness among the school body.

Merchak gained full academic colours in grade 11 and 12. Her passion for visual art is evident in the many awards she gained at school, including the junior art trophy and Design School of South Africa trophy. In 2020, she was awarded the subject prize for visual art, the senior art trophy and a double gold certificate for practical work. She entered her works in the National Eisteddfod, which were selected for the final exhibition.

Michael consistently achieved excellent academic results and achieved full colours in 2019 and 2020. A talented sportswoman, Michael played netball and hockey. A capable athlete, she received numerous awards, culminating in full colours. She is also an accomplished actress and orator, and gained full colours for both drama and oratory skills.