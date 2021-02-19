Matric Results: Kingsmead College achieve 100% pass rate

The matric class of 2020 at Kingsmead College has once again achieved outstanding National Senior Certificate (NSC) results and a 100% pass rate. “Congratulations to the Class of 2020. Your outstanding results in the NSC final exams are the result of your determination, your resilience and your commitment during an exceptionally challenging year. You have proved that you are a class with which to be reckoned and you will, no doubt, go on to make a difference in the world. “We are delighted with the results of each pupil and with the class as a whole. Thank you to the superb teaching staff at Kingsmead – both in the junior and the senior schools – who nurtured you and prepared you along this journey. I wish you every success in your bright futures,” said an ecstatic Kingsmead College head, Lisa Palmer. Alexa Lipchin achieved outstanding results in her matric exams with a full house of 10 distinctions, said the school. “Her thirst for knowledge, an enquiring mind and innate talent have enabled her to excel in all she undertakes. Her interest and passion in service to others and giving back to the community and the less fortunate has taught her a lot and she intends to continue to commit herself going forward.” She plans to study medicine at the University of the Witwatersrand next year.

Another outstanding pupil, Meghna Batohi, achieved eight distinctions. “She has been an asset to Kingsmead in many ways and continues to work with focus and a superb work ethic. In doing so, she has been respectful and humble, never seeing her own achievement as necessarily at the expense of others as a deputy-head girl.”

Batohi enjoys watching TV and drawing and has been an enthusiastic musician and a member of the school orchestra group for five years. She hopes to study actuarial science at UCT this year.

Georgina Beart also achieved eight distinctions. “Beart is a talented academic who has applied herself to achieving the highest standards for herself throughout her school career,” said the school. She led the school as the head girl for 2020. Her hobbies and interests include running, public speaking and spending time with friends.

She has been an enthusiastic member of the public speaking group and feels that her solid friendships, school traditions, and being provided with “the most amazing leadership opportunities” will stand her in good stead for the future.

“It was a huge privilege to head the matric dance committee and lead the school. These opportunities have provided me with invaluable lessons for life,” said Beart.

Clearing seven distinctions each are Tessah van der Westhuizen, Sarah Minnie, Nasiha Mahomed and Annabel Davidson.

Davidson says she had a vision in mind of achieving high academic marks and excelling in activities that she enjoyed, and conducted herself with grace, courage, commitment and strength. Her goal is to study business at a university in the UK, while Mahomed’s future goals are to study medicine at Wits University and then specialise in either cardiology or neurology.

Minnie’s love for sport and her leadership skills has proven her reliable mentor for all, said the school. She hopes to study physiotherapy at UCT.

Van der Westhuizen loves playing the violin, reading and playing video games and plans to pursue a degree in chemical engineering at Wits.

Also achieving excellent results are Emily van der Want, Lily Robinson, Janelle Mitchell, Priya Maistry, Olivia Hawes, Gabrielle Gainer, Gabriella du Preez, Marielle du Plooy and Zainab Chaudry. Each of them achieved six distinctions.