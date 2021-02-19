Matric Results: KZN’s Reddam House achieves 100% pass rate and 100 distinctions
Durban - It’s no surprise that Reddam House Umhlanga School has achieved a 100% matric bachelor's degree pass rate for the fourth consecutive year. The transition to online learning had enabled teachers and pupils to pull out all the stops to ensure exceptional matric results.
The 53 matriculants, who wrote their National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams, had attained 100 distinctions, with 27 pupils attaining a B-aggregate or higher, and five ranking in the top 1%, nationally. Caitlyn Fincham and Georgia MacKay has attained eight distinctions each, including distinctions in advanced programme mathematics.
Overall, the eight Reddam House schools in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape have achieved excellent results with a total of 987 distinctions from 420 matriculants, and of these, 88 pupils achieved five and more distinctions with 13 achieving eight or more distinctions.
Adam Rogers, head of Reddam House Umhlanga College, congratulates all pupils and teachers on their steadfast focus and dedication throughout a year that delivered unprecedented difficulties.
"Our Class of 2020 have made us proud – not just because of your excellent academic achievements, but as strong supporters of each other, as community-minded people, and as solution-focused problem-solvers through all circumstances. The year 2020 presented many changes including the adjustment to online learning which our pupils and teachers embraced. We wish our pupils the futures they deserve and have worked so hard for."