Matric Results: KZN’s Reddam House achieves 100% pass rate and 100 distinctions

Durban - It’s no surprise that Reddam House Umhlanga School has achieved a 100% matric bachelor's degree pass rate for the fourth consecutive year. The transition to online learning had enabled teachers and pupils to pull out all the stops to ensure exceptional matric results.

The 53 matriculants, who wrote their National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams, had attained 100 distinctions, with 27 pupils attaining a B-aggregate or higher, and five ranking in the top 1%, nationally. Caitlyn Fincham and Georgia MacKay has attained eight distinctions each, including distinctions in advanced programme mathematics.

Overall, the eight Reddam House schools in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape have achieved excellent results with a total of 987 distinctions from 420 matriculants, and of these, 88 pupils achieved five and more distinctions with 13 achieving eight or more distinctions.