Matric Results: SA’s top performing IEB schools for 2020
Durban - Despite a shaky academic year and the woes that accompanied the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) IEB pass rate remained above water with many schools across the country producing outstanding achievements.
Anne Oberholzer, the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) chief executive, said the hard lockdown impacted IEB schools in a variety of ways.
"The initiative of schools and teachers to continue with teaching and learning during this time is a testimony to their professionalism and the commitment of teachers and learners, as well as the support of parents to pivot and adapt to our changed circumstances,” says Oberholzer.
She said some schools were able to make a smooth transition to online teaching and learning as they had the resources available and had already been using them in the normal course of events.
Not all schools were able to adopt online due to the scarcity of resources.
Teachers in these situations reverted to traditional distance-education strategies.
“In some cases, they prepared weekly learning programmes for learners using textbook references and notes, together with prepared exercises and tasks. These were emailed to learners where possible, physically delivered to or collected by learners and family members from the school. The completed tasks were returned to the school for marking and possible further teaching intervention if required,”said Oberholzer.
According to the IEB, candidates who have passed have achieved an eligible pass required to study at a tertiary institute at one of the three levels:
- 88.42% (compared to 89.51% in 2019) of the cohort achieved entry to degree study.
- 8.14% (compared to 7.91% in 2019) qualified for entry to diploma study.
- 1.51% (compared to 1.4% in 2019) achieved entry for study at a higher certificate level.
Here are some of South Africa’s top achieving IEB schools where learners achieved within the top 5% in six or more subjects as well as received a level 7 distinction in life orientation (LO).
1. Crawford College (La lucia, LoneHill, North Coast) – Seven top-performing learners
2. Helpmekaar College – Six top-performing learners
3. Reddam House College (Bedfordview, Constantia, Somersat Lakes) – Four top-performing learners
4. RedHill School – Three top-performing learners
5. St. Mary’s DSG: Kloof – Three top-performing learners
6. St. Mary’s School for Girls – Three top-performing learners
7. Holy Rosary School – Three top-performing learners
8. Trinityhouse High School: Randpark Ridge – Two top-performing learners
9. Hilton College – Two top-performing learners
10. St. Stithians Girls’ College – Two top-performing learners