Matric Results: SA’s top performing IEB schools for 2020

Durban - Despite a shaky academic year and the woes that accompanied the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) IEB pass rate remained above water with many schools across the country producing outstanding achievements.

Anne Oberholzer, the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) chief executive, said the hard lockdown impacted IEB schools in a variety of ways.

"The initiative of schools and teachers to continue with teaching and learning during this time is a testimony to their professionalism and the commitment of teachers and learners, as well as the support of parents to pivot and adapt to our changed circumstances,” says Oberholzer.

She said some schools were able to make a smooth transition to online teaching and learning as they had the resources available and had already been using them in the normal course of events.

Not all schools were able to adopt online due to the scarcity of resources.