Matric spring camps start in the North West

Joburg – Grade 12 spring camps have started in the North West province, the provincial Education Department said on Tuesday. North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela has assured parents that learner safety throughout the camps would be prioritised.

“On behalf of the department I would like to thank teachers and learners for availing themselves for these camps. “I would like to encourage parents to allow learners to come for the camps and study with their peers in order for them to fully understand their content, revise, and learn with others. “Our camps are boarding, and walk ins.

“Meals will be provided for learners and I assure parents of learner safety throughout the duration of the camps,” Matsemela said. The camps serve as revision and to bridge content gaps in all subjects for learners. They are held in 102 venues across the province, a total of 30 224 learners were expected to benefit from the sessions.

The department has provided generators that would be running as back-up power in case of load shedding. Matsemela visited school camps at Kutlwanong Special School, Oom Paul Special School and Hoerskool Tegniese on Tuesday. A Grade 11 learner at Michael Modisakeng Secondary School in Majakaneng south of Brits drowned during a life skill peer education seminar for boys near Rustenburg on Saturday.

According to the North West Department of Education, the boy drowned after he allegedly disappeared without anyone’s notice and went on to jump inside the swimming pool at the Sparkling Waters Hotel about 30km from Rustenburg. “It is alleged that the deceased disappeared without anyone’s notice and went on to jump inside the swimming pool,” said departmental spokesperson Elias Malindi. He said hotel guests who were close to the swimming pool reported to the authorities that a learner jumped inside the swimming pool.

“Immediately, the departmental officials rushed and took him out of the swimming pool. “They tried to save his life by giving him a cardiopulmonary resuscitation while waiting for the ambulance and his family." Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.