Matric students benefit from edtech partnership to provide digital skills

Mindjoy, the edtech startup that’s for children, is partnering with Entersekt, a global leader in device identity and customer authentication software, and digital literacy provider MiDO Foundation to teach 60 Lückhoff High School students digital skills. The initiative forms part of a pilot project in which Mindjoy provides small-group project-based coding sessions, funded by Entersekt. The MiDO Foundation, which manages the digital hub at Lückhoff High, will assist with coordinating the training venue and times with students.

Story continues below Advertisment

Lückhoff High School. Pic Supplied Regardless of income and class, the school wants to rise above and create top-notch experiences for students. Among its successful former students are Cape Town Spurs and Hellenic winger Reggie Jantjies and Proteas spinner Omar Henry.

The goal of the collaboration is to expose learners to the essential digital skills and basic programming skills (Python, Javascript, HTML, CSS) required to make them employable in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). Gabi Immelman, Mindjoy founder and CEO, says: “Entersekt, MiDO and Mindjoy all believe in helping students build their competencies as digital citizens to develop essential skills for the future of work, but also to support learners in having the necessary skills to access economic opportunities.” Arno Kemp, vice president of transformation and growth at Entersekt, says: “This is an undisputed recipe for digital skills education and indeed digital skills supply in South Africa. Our labour market is under duress, with these skills being both scarce and in high demand; this is one of the vehicles of remedy we are proud to support and nurture, with invaluable partnerships and communities at its heart.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Daniel Solomons, executive director at MiDO Foundation, explains: “Gone are the days of doing everything all by yourself - working together and achieving a common goal together has become the norm. Since its inception in 2018, the MiDO Foundation has believed in partnerships that are relational, meaning that good relationships form the basis of good collaboration and collective success.” The coding sessions kicked off on 2 March and will continue until December this year. It is hoped that this pilot project will expand to other grades and schools in the coming years.