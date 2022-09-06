Matric trials progressing well in Mpumalanga

Johannesburg – The Department of Education in Mpumalanga says it is satisfied with the way the preparatory examinations for Grade 12 learners are progressing. The matric trial exams started on August 28 and pupils will write their last paper on September 28.

Story continues below Advertisement

The department's communications officer, Gerald Sambo, said the exams provided a fair opportunity for Grade 12’s to gauge their performance and preparedness for the final exams as they were written under the same conditions. These include one table and chair per candidate, proper invigilation, and adherence to the rules stipulated in the question papers. Sambo said the exams allowed schools, learners and teachers to finish the syllabus in record time to make space for thorough revision before the final exams.

He said the exams would help matric candidates to acknowledge their strengths and weaknesses in certain papers and will also allow them time to receive tailor-made support. The Education Department said some papers were externally moderated to ensure that they satisfied all the cognitive levels required by the exam guidelines and curriculum prescripts. The department requested parents to support their children by giving them the time and opportunity to study for the trial and final exams.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sambo urged learners to study individually, collectively and continue to attend classes as required by their schools. He said Grade 12’s should take advantage of the tools and learning materials at their disposal to improve their learning practice. The department said it would continue to monitor the examinations closely.