6 tips to avoid exposure to coronavirus while writing matric exams

It is exactly two days before the matric class of 2020 starts the most important exams of their school career. You might be feeling stressed and overwhelmed, but before you know it, the exams will be over. The trick is to give it everything you’ve got, and know that whatever happens next, you’ve got what it takes to achieve the best possible matric results.

There will be choices, twists and turns in your path, and much of that path won’t be anything like you imagined. That’s one of the beautiful things about life. Sometimes things work out exactly as you planned, and sometimes they don’t. It’s in the unexpected that the magic happens so take notice of your disappointments – they are often opportunities disguised as something else. One of those twists and turns would be falling ill with Covid-19. If you do, you will have to wait 6 weeks to write your exams and that will have an effect on your university application.

A Cape Town GP has the following tips to avoid exposure to the coronavirus:

1. Limit all socialising outside of the school.

2. Limit any necessary socialising to a maximum of four people.