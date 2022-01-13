7 tips for parents to cope with anxiety while waiting matric results
That space between finishing your exams and waiting for your results to get released can feel like you’re reading a suspenseful novel, particularly when you are not sure about how you did. As a parent, you may be feeling extra anxious as you wait for your child's matric results to be released. You might feel like something ever so present and closing in.
The next time you're feeling out of sorts, try any of the following 7 tips found in the book: "How big are your worries, little bear?" to help you stay mentally fresh—for yourself and your loved ones.
- Recognise that it’s happened and in the untouchable past.
- Stay mindful.
- Talk it out to bring it down to size.
- Take on activities that stimulate a sense of control.
- Stay occupied with comforting exercises.
- Be transparent with your children, but try not to worry them.
- Stay active.
While waiting can feel like a dark cloud has descended over your life and that every exhale is a sigh, maybe doing activities that help “accelerate” time can ease this waiting period.