9 study tips for matrics

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - With the final matric exams looming, just 20 days left, The Answer Series (TAS) founder Anne Eddie has come up with great tips to help the Grade 12 learners prepare. Eddie, who has been in the education field for 45 years, said despite challenges brought forward by the Coronavirus pandemic she said these tips would bring out the best in learners. Start preparing now Taking a proactive approach is the key. You need to start preparing yourself now. Develop a routine:

Routine is important. Figure out whether you’re more productive in the mornings or afternoons; then try to allocate the tasks which need the most brain power to those slots. Also decide what the best way to boost your energy levels is – maybe it’s a healthy snack, a jog around the block, or even a quick power nap.

Plan ahead

Take the time to write down what you need to cover for each subject and map it out in a timetable. Motivation should not be a problem once you have done this, because you will see that every slot is important.

Take study breaks in between

Make sure to also schedule time for exercise, chat to friends and even watch an episode of your favourite series. Getting the balance right and enjoying your time off will help you be productive when you do sit down to study – with no distractions.

Share your timetable

Tell your family about your timetable. Paste it on your door or send a photo of it to your family WhatsApp group, so that no one disturbs you. Your parents won't nag you once they see you taking responsibility and doing your best.

Take notes

It’s extremely helpful to not only read over your books, but you should also write down notes of things that you remember from your readings.This helps set logic and helps you identify sections you don’t understand.

Practise makes perfect

Try each problem on your own first before looking at the answer sheet in the study guides.The best way to learn is from your own mistakes – you need to be able to pinpoint them first, and then understand what to do next time.

Maintain a positive attitude

The most important thing of all is to remain positive until the exams are done and dusted. Some exams will be tough, but in the end, your result will reflect all the hard work you have put in.

Have a game plan

When exam time finally arrives, here is a mini checklist to make sure you are set up to do your very best:

- Double check that you have everything you need before you leave home.

- Don't arrive too early and allow yourself to be upset by panicking friends.

- Plan your time in the exam well - allowing some time to check at the end.