Acorn Education celebrates record-setting 2021 matric pass at Apex High School
Acorn Education hosted a celebration at Apex High School to officially congratulate the 2021 matric class for their 84.5% pass rate on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
The celebration was attended by the 2021 matric class, the Apex High School faculty, parents, and Western Cape Education Department (WCED) Circuit Manager for Metropole East, Andile Magadla.
Speaking at the event, Magadla said department was proud of Apex School achieving such excellence in the space of four years since opening.
“I'm so glad to be part of the celebrations for the learners here at Apex High School. The fact that the school started four years ago and achieved an 84% pass rate for its first matric exam is a tremendous accomplishment. We are so proud as a district and hope the school is going to do more to make sure that all of the learners in the region will receive similar opportunities, and that Apex will continue to be a beacon of hope to the parents and community of our district.”
Of the learners that matriculated, 62.5% achieved bachelors endorsements. This rate far exceeds the national average of 36.4%. It is also more than double the Western Cape’s average for no-fee schools of 30.9% and just over ten percentage points more than the fee-paying average in the province of 52.3%.
The school has also managed to retain 100% of what was the 2019 Grade 10 class despite insurmountable challenges within recent years such as the Covid-19 pandemic and rolling blackouts.
According to the reports, Apex High School has made an immensely positive change within the Eerste Rivier community. Every year the school receives almost 2,000 applications and that number increases with every application window.
Eighteen of Apex’s exceptional learners have already accepted their spots at universities across South Africa, and over a dozen have been awarded bursaries.