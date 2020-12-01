Adults encouraged to complete matric for better job opportunities

Pursuing your National Senior Certificate (NCS) is not only a milestone for those in high school but is required for most entry-level job opportunities. That is what Oxbridge Academy, a private college that serves more than 20 000 South African distance learning students every year, is encouraging those adults to register to write their final exams in June next year. Education experts say thousands of South Africans over the age of 21 struggle to find meaningful employment if they have not completed matric. “The good news is that there are several accessible options for adults of all ages to complete their schooling, while not having to physically return to an actual school,” says Khanyisa Tlala, a student relations officer at Oxbridge Academy. Tlala says obtaining an NSC allowed one access to opportunities for further education, which increased the number of job prospects.

Instead of registering for and starting and completing your matric only at the end of 2021, one can register and write their exams in June 2021.

“You can use the coming months to study towards the upcoming matric exams and ensure you position yourself better for our difficult job market. In addition to making yourself more competitive in the job market, upskilling also provides a great boost to one’s self-esteem, and provides momentum to harness future prospects, says Tlala.

Tlala says that in SA, there is a revised NSC that people over the age of 21 years can write:

A grade 9 or Standard 7 report stating you passed the year, OR

A General Education and Training Certificate, OR

A recognised equivalent obtained at NQF level 1 which requires two official languages.

Candidates may also register if they have an incomplete NSC or if their School-Based Assessment (SBA) has expired.

“There are a number of institutions that offer options for finishing matric, but it is essential that prospective students make absolutely sure an institution is respected, registered and accredited, and that it offers excellent student support throughout,” Tlala said.