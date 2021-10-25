All systems go for the 2021 matric examinations

It’s all systems go for the National Senior Certificate examinations, which are scheduled to start on Wednesday, and various provincial education departments across the country have outlined their readiness plans. Matrics will be writing their first theoretical paper on Wednesday, October 27, which will be the language papers. They will conclude exams on December 7.

The group of matrics have had to face tumultuous challenges in their last couple of school years. Last year, as the group of Grade 11s, their academic learning time was disrupted by school closures brought by the pandemic. However, the National Department of Basic Education said it was hopeful that this group would do well in the exams and even surpass last year’s pass mark. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said 73 966 candidates would write the 2021 November National Senior Certificate exams in the province.

According to the department, this is an increase from the 54 741 full time and 10 588 part-time candidates who wrote last year in November. The WCED annual November exam presents a mammoth administrative task. Exams will be written at 486 examination centres, with 1 887 invigilators appointed to oversee the writing. Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer: “3 367 markers will mark 890 000 examination scripts at 11 marking centres. Marking will take place between 9 and 22 December.

“Every year, while many of us are relaxing and celebrating with family over the festive season, our exam officials are hard at work to ensure that results are submitted on time and without incident, in preparation for the January release. I thank them for putting in long hours to make sure our exam process runs smoothly, and I wish them all the best for the next few weeks.” KwaZulu Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said his department introduced a 12 point intervention plan to help matrics. This included improving performance in strategic, big subjects, addressing learning losses and shortage of contact time, •pyscho-social biased learner motivation activities for the Class of 2021,• exposing learners to examination skills and having additional access to learning through e-learning opportunities - to name a few.

The province said it has we have 178262 full-time candidates, 22845 part-time candidates, 1702 full time writing centres and 75 part-time writing centres. The province has 6704 examination rooms, 6022 invigilators, 13 nodal points and 102 distributions points. The National Department of Basic Education confirmed that all was good to start with the exams. “The national examination system is ready to administer a credible public examination, and it’s geared to accommodate any change that may be warranted by the current environment.