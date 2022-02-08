Allan Gray Foundation offers fellowship opportunity to potential entrepreneurs in Grade 12

Applications for the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation’s University Fellowship opportunity opened on February 1 and will close on April 29.

The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation is calling on all young entrepreneurial-minded Grade 12 learners to apply for its fellowship opportunity.

According to the foundation, the fellowship is one of four distinct programmes it offers in pursuit of creating a pipeline of high-impact, responsible entrepreneurs.

Fellowship recipients, known as Candidate Allan Gray Fellows, receive access to entrepreneurial mindset development interventions, funding for university studies as well as personal and academic development support. The fellowship gives students a stepping stone to nurture their entrepreneurial potential.

Applicants with a combined annual household income of R1 million and below will receive full funding. Applicants with a combined household income above R1 million will receive needs-based funding.