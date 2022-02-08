Allan Gray Foundation offers fellowship opportunity to potential entrepreneurs in Grade 12
The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation is calling on all young entrepreneurial-minded Grade 12 learners to apply for its fellowship opportunity.
Applications for the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation’s University Fellowship opportunity opened on February 1 and will close on April 29.
According to the foundation, the fellowship is one of four distinct programmes it offers in pursuit of creating a pipeline of high-impact, responsible entrepreneurs.
Fellowship recipients, known as Candidate Allan Gray Fellows, receive access to entrepreneurial mindset development interventions, funding for university studies as well as personal and academic development support. The fellowship gives students a stepping stone to nurture their entrepreneurial potential.
Applicants with a combined annual household income of R1 million and below will receive full funding. Applicants with a combined household income above R1 million will receive needs-based funding.
Fellowship applications requirements:
- South African citizenship
- 21 years of age or younger in 2022
- Minimum of 60% in pure mathematics or a minimum of 80% in mathematical literacy for final Grade 11 results
- A minimum average of 70% for final Grade 11 results (excluding life orientation)
- Intention to study towards a commerce, science (excluding medicine, veterinary science and dentistry), engineering, law, humanities or arts degree at the University of the Witwatersrand, University of Johannesburg, UCT, Nelson Mandela University, Rhodes University, UWC, Stellenbosch University, University of Pretoria, University of the Free State and University of KwaZulu-Natal
- Indications of an entrepreneurial mindset
- Belief in the future of South Africa
Visit website to download an application form or to apply online.