Alternate exam venue protocols for matrics who test positive for Covid-19

Cape Town - Covid-19 protocol for matrics who have tested positive have been distributed by the Department of Education following an announcement made last week that pupils who test positive may still write their National Senior Certificate examinations.

The Department of Education’s (DBE) decision was done in agreement with the Department of Health. This is after pupils and parents made representations to the DBE asking that it allow pupils who have tested positive for Covid-19 to write their exams.

However; that same decision sparked fury with the teacher’s unions who said that they were not consulted and feared for the safety of their members.

The unions went as far as saying that teachers would not be invigilating exams where a Covid-19 positive pupil is writing, instead, they called for nurses to invigilate.

Pupils who have tested positive for Covid-19 and have not completed the mandatory ten days of isolation are expected to self-isolate at home or in an isolation/quarantine facility in line with current guidelines, and will only be permitted to leave isolation/quarantine in order to write their examinations.